Corn Propped Up at Midday

August 18, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Corn is showing contracts 4 to 5 ½ cents higher across the front months on Friday. Futures are getting help from double digit gains in both wheat and soybeans at midday.

USDA reported an export sale of 112,000 MT to Mexico for the new crop marketing year this morning. This comes less than a day after the USTR filed a dispute settlement under the USMCA agreement in regards to Mexico’s GMO import ban.

Following USDA’s Export Salew release on Thursday, total export commitments for old crop are now 98% of the USDA forecast, compared to the 103% average for this week. Accumulated shipments are 92% complete vs. the 96% normal pace. Total forward sales are still running 24.1% below the same week last year. 

Sep 23 Corn  is at $4.77 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $5.16, up 4 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.90 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $5.04 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,


