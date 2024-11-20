Corn Posts Wednesday Strength as Robust Ethanol Production Continues

The corn market rallied off early session lows on Wednesday, with contracts closing the day up 1 1/4 to 3 cents. Near record ethanol output and continued spillover strength in wheat helped. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 3 cents at $4.07 3/4 per bu.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production backing off modestly from the week prior’s record in the week of November 15. That was down 3,000 barrels per day at 1.11 million bpd, which is still the second largest weekly production total all time. That helped to push ethanol stocks up 524,000 barrels to 22.563 million barrels. Ethanol exports were steady at 144,000 barrels per day, with refiner inputs backing off by 17,000 bpd at 892,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday morning, with analysts expecting to see 1 to 2.2 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on November 14, with 0-100,000 MT expected for 2025/26 sales.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.30 1/4, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.07 3/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.40, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.47, up 1 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.