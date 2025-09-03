Stocks

Corn Posts Wednesday Losses

September 03, 2025 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed with Wednesday losses of 4 to 5 1/4 cents across most contracts, as bulls struggled to follow through with the Tuesday gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 5 cents at $3.74 3/4. 

Weekly ethanol data will be released on Thursday due to the Monday holiday, with some looking for production to be steady to slightly lower vs. last week. The Export Sales report is delayed until Friday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

An Allendale survey of producers showed corn yield estimated at 187.52 bpa, with production at 16.631 billion bushels.

Crop Progress data showed conditions down 2 points to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index (factoring in all 5 USDA categories) falling 5 points to 376, the lowest since the first week of June. Raings in ND were up 11 points, with other fringe states seeing improvement. Deterioration was noted in IL down 16 points, with OH dropping 11, SD down 5, NE 4 points lower, and IN, IA, and MO dropping 2 points.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.97 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.74 1/1, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.18, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.36, down 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.74 7/8, down 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.