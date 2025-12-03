Corn Posts Tuesday Gains

Corn futures posted gains of 4 to 5 1/4 cents on Tuesday, gaining some bullish steam after a weaker start. There were another 76 deliveries issued against December futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 4 1/4 cents at $4.04 1/4.

Support was from Russia threatening to cut off Ukraine from the sea if their attacks on Russian linked vessels continue.

CFTC data for the week of October 21 was released this afternoon, with managed money trimming 30,070 contracts from their net short position to 160,985 contracts. Commercials were adding shorts in that week, increasing their net short by 37,087 contracts to 50,863 contracts.

EIA data for the week ending on November 28 will be out on Wednesday, with traders looking to see if ethanol production held up on the holiday week from the previous near record total in the week prior. Some are looking for a slight pullback in output.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.38, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.04 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.50, up 5 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.57 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

