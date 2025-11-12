Corn Posts Midweek Gains

Corn futures posted Wednesday gains of 1 to 3 ¼ cents across most contracts at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up another 4 cents at $3.96 3/4.

Due to the Veteran Day federal holiday on Tuesday, the weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday, a day behind normal schedule.

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized. WASDE data will also be released, with corn ending stocks seen at 2.136 bbu, which would be a 26 mbu increase from the September report, as the September Grains Stocks data will be included with the higher than expected September 1 corn stocks.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.96 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.49 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.57 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

