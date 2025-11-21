Corn Posts Losses on Thursday

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 3 3/4 cents across the board. Strong export sales data from more than a month ago failed to get the bulls excited. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents at $3.88 1/4.

Export Sales for 2025/26 corn bookings in the week of October 2 were tallied at 2.26 MMT, on the high side of analysts estimates of 1.4 to 2.5 MMT. That was the largest so far in the marketing year and 84.9% above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Three separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 329,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with the origins not listed.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production seen up just 1 MMT from last month, with stocks up 1 MMT in no other major changes to the balance sheet.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.88 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.