Corn Posts Friday Rally to Close February

Corn futures posted gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents across the front months on Friday, as May managed an 8 ¾ cent gain this week. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price was up 5 3/4 cents to $4.06 1/4. The spring base Crop Insurance price was set at the close, as the average December corn close for February was $4.62, down 8 cents from last year.

USDA reported a private export sale of 257,000 MT of corn sold to unknown destinations this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Commitment of Traders data tallied managed money cutting another 13,548 contracts from their net short position in the week ending on 2/24, taking it to 13,867 contracts.

Export Sales data as of 2/19 showed corn commitments at 62.96 MMT, which is up 29% from the same period last year. That is 75% of the USDA export projected and now slightly behind the 77% average sales pace. Actual shipments are 46% of that estimate and 8 points ahead of the 38% average shipping pace.

A couple separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 201,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.38 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.06 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.56, up 4 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.