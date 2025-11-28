Corn Posts Black Friday Gains, as Export Business Remains Strong

Corn futures posted gains of 2 to 3 ¾ cents across the front months on Friday’s short session, with December up a dime this week. Today was first notice day for December futures, with 80 deliveries issued all by an ADM customer. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 ¼ cents at $4.11.

A private export sale of 273,988 MT of corn was reported by USDA to unknown destinations this morning.

USDA’s catchup continued this morning, with the Export Sales report for the week ending on October 16 showing 2.82 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26, exceeding the estimate of 1.4-2.5 MMT. There was another 571,502 MT for 2026/27, falling in the middle of the 0.5-1 MMT trade estimates. Combined sales of 3.394 MMT were the largest in exactly a year, shy of the 4.183 MMT from the same week last year. Total export commitments are still 42.9% above last year at 33.56 MMT, 1.32 bbu. That is also a record high for the current week.

Sales data for the week ending on 10/23 will be out Monday morning, with traders looking for 1.1-2.5 MMT in corn bookings during that week.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.11, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

