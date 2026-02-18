Corn Posting Tuesday Losses

Corn futures are showing 4 to 6 cent losses across the front months on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/2 cents at $3.94 3/4.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.492 MMT (58.75 mbu) during the week ending on February 12. That was 7.31% below the week prior and 8.06% shy of than the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 517,215 MT, with 332,968 MT headed to Japan and 133,771 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 35.727 MMT (1.407 mbu) since September 1, which is now 44.36% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, now behind the 29% pace from last year. Second crop planting is now at 31% complete, below the 36% pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.