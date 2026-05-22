Corn Posting Penny Friday Gains

Corn futures are showing gains of a penny in most front months on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 cent to $4.23 1/2. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

A couple private export sale announcements were reported this morning, with 493,700 MT to Mexico (225,000 MT for 25/26 and 268,700 MT for 26/27) and 110,000 MT to unknown (50,000 for 25/26 and 60,000 MT for 26/27).

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 79.873 MMT of corn sold for export for the 2025/26 marketing year (shipped or unshipped), which is 26% above the same period last year. That is 95% of the USDA export number and near the 96% average pace.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn in tenders overnight, buying 203,000 MT of optional origin corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange raised their estimate for the Argentina corn crop by 3 MMT to 64 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.63 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23 1/2, up 1 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.69 1/2, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.86, up 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.39 1/4, up 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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