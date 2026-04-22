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Corn Posting Midday Gains on Wednesday

April 22, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are up 3 to 4 cents so far on Wednesday. May options expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 1/4 cents at $4.21 3/4. 

USDA reported a private sales of 2025/26 corn to unknown destinations this morning, totaling 130,000 MT.

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Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production dropping 80,000 barrels per day in the week of 4/17 to 1.04 million barrels per day. Stocks of ethanol were up 249,000 barrels to 26.948 million barrels. Exports were up just 10,000 bpd to 91,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 46,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders estimating sales in the week of April 16 to total 1-1.8 MMT for old crop. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0 to 250,000 MT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.21 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.65 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.85, up 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.42 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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