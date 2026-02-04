Stocks

Corn Posting Midday Gains on Tuesday

February 04, 2026 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/2 cents at $3.94 1/4. 

NASS released their monthly Grain Crushings report on Monday afternoon, with December corn used for ethanol at 488.26 million bushels. That was a record high for the month and was 5.1% above the same week last month. Marketing year corn used in ethanol production is at 1.863 billion bushels, up 1.1 million bushels from the same period last year.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

