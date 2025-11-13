Corn Posting Midday Gains

Corn futures are up 4 to 5 cents so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up another 4 ½ cents at $4.00 ¼.

EIA data from this morning showed a total of 1.075 million barrels per day of ethanol produced in the week ending on November 7, down 48,000 bpd from the week prior’s record. Stocks saw a draw of 436,000 barrels to 22.219 million barrels.

USDA released their Export Sales data for the week of September 25 this morning, as corn came in at 1.394 MMT.

Brazil’s CONAB estimates the country’s corn crop at 138.84 MMT, up 0.56 MMT from October.

A South Korean importer purchased 130,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. Taiwan also purchased 65,000 MT of US corn overnight.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.39 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.00 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.53 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.62, up 4 3/4 cents,

