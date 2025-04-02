Stocks

Corn Posting Higher Trade on Tuesday

April 02, 2025 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are posting 4 to 6 cent gains across the front months at Tuesday’s midday, extending the gains from Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 ¾ cents on the day at $4.30 1/2. 

Monthly Grain Crushing data will be released later today, with the trade expecting to see February corn grind slightly below last year, which had one more day in the month.

Brazil’s corn production is expected to total 25.6 MMT for the first crop according to StoneX, down 0.63 MMT from their previous estimate, with the second crop trimmed by 0.51 MMT to 101.62 MMT.

May 25 Corn is at $4.61 1/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.30 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.68, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.47, up 5 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.10 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

