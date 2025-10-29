Corn Posting Gains at Midday

Corn futures are 3 ¼ to 5 cents higher across most contracts at Tuesday’s midday. Short covering was noted on Monday, with preliminary open interest dropping 18,903 contracts, mainly in the December contract (-21,393). The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 1/4 cents to $3.92 ½.
Crop Progress data was not reported on Monday due to the government shutdown, with traders looking for 72% of the corn crop harvested as of 10/26.
A South Korean importer purchased 204,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. No origin was listed for the purchase. Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports in October at 6.19 MMT, a 0.38 MMT drop from their prior estimate.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.33, up 4 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.92 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.57, up 3 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Upcoming U.S.-China Talks Create 1 Bullish Soybean Trade Here
- Corn and Soybean Rallies Just Gave Winter Wheat and Soybean Meal a Kick. What Comes Next?
- How Much Higher Can Wheat Prices Go Now?
- China May Not Be Buying U.S. Soybeans, But Soybean Meal Is a Value Buy for Traders Here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.