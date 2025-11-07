Stocks

Corn Posting Fractional Losses at Midday

November 07, 2025 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing fractional losses across most front months on Friday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3/4 cent to $3.88 3/4. 

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.28, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.