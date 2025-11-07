Corn Posting Fractional Losses at Midday

Corn futures are showing fractional losses across most front months on Friday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3/4 cent to $3.88 3/4.

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.28, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.