Stocks

Corn Post Strength on Monday

April 20, 2026 — 11:06 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted Monday gains of 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents across the board. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cents at $4.15 1/4. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 11% planted as of Sunday, which was 2% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 9%. The crop was also 4% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. 

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USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MMT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on April 16. That was 2.89% above the week prior and 3.33% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 507,053 MT, with 352,667 MT headed to Japan and 277,579 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 51.71 MMT (2.036 bbu) since September 1, which is now 31.79% above the same period last year.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.15 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.60 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.79 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.36 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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