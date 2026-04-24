Corn Post Mixed Trade on Friday, As New Crop Firms

Corn futures posted mixed trade, with contracts down ½ cent to 2 cents higher. Mar was up 6 ¼ cents on the week, with December up 7 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/2 cent at $4.20 3/4.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds with a total of 24,923 contracts added back to their net long position in the week ending on April 21. That took their net long to 184,406 contracts.

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Export Sales data has corn export commitments totaling 74.1 MMT as of April 16, a 28% increase from the same time last year. That is 88% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 92% average.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight, following the 134,000 MT purchase by a separate importer on Thursday.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.20 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.63 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.84 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $4.41, up 1/4 cent,

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