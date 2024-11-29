Corn Pops Out of the Thanksgiving Break

Corn finished off the Friday session with contracts anywhere from ¾ to 7 ¼ cents higher, led by the nearbys. March was down just 2 ¼ cents this week, with today’s rebound minimizing the damage. On the month, March was up 7 cents. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 15 cents at $4.07 1/2 per bu.

Over the Thanksgiving trade break, President-elect Trump spoke with Mexico’s President Sheinbaum. After the call, which reportedly went well, she mentioned there would be no potential tariff war.

Export Sales data showed a total of 1.06 MMT in the week that ended on November 21, which was on the lower end of 0.8 and 2 MMT estimates for 2024/25 corn bookings and a 9-week low. Mexico was the buyer of 405,200 MT, with South Korea purchasing 134,100 MT. Another 67,200 MT was sold for 2025/26 to Mexico.

AgroConsult estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 132.7 MT for 2024/25, with the second crop at 107.3 MMT of that total. CONAB estimates the country’s 2024/25 ethanol production at 36.08 billion liters, between corn and sugarcane feedstocks, up 0.67 billion liters from the previous estimate. Much of that increase was from sugarcane, up 0.38 billion liters at 28.85.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.23, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.07 1/2, up 15 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.33, up 5 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.39 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.