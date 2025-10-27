Stocks

Corn Popping Higher on Monday AM Trade

October 27, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with 6 to 7 cent gains so far on Monday morning. The corn market closed out the Friday session with contracts down 1 to 4 ¾ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 1,498 contracts on Friday.  December was up just ¾ cent on the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/2 cents at $3.83 3/4. 

The average December close so far in October, now with just 5 trade days remaining, is $4.20. That compares to last year’s harvest price for crop insurance at $4.16 but is 50 cents below the February price.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on corn was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

Argentina’s corn crop was estimated at 33.8% according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, an increase of 3.9% from the week prior. AgRural estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian first corn crop at 55% planted as of Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.83 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.