Corn Losses Continue on Thursday

Corn futures are ramping up their death spiral liquidation from the last few weeks, with contracts down another 8 to 9 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was is 8 3/4 cents at $3.88 ¼.

USDA reported a private export sale of 115,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning for 2026/27 shipment.

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Weekly Export Sales data showed 883,332 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of 5/28, which fell shy of the end of the trade estimates 0.9-1.5 MMT. That was down 13% from the week prior and 6.3% below the same week last year. New crop business was seen at 243,716 MT, within the expected range of 100,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 3-week low for 2026/27 business.

Forecasts are shifting east, with portions of the ECB getting some precip over the next 7 days.

Brazilian corn exports totaled 250,449 MT in May according trade ministry data, well above the 38,928 MT in May 2025.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.22 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.31 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.51, down 8 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.05 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.