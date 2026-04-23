Corn Holds on for Midweek Gains

Corn futures closed the Wednesday session with front months fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher and some deferreds steady to fractionally lower. May options expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cents at $4.18 1/4.
USDA reported another private sale of 2025/26 corn to unknown destinations this morning, totaling 130,000 MT.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production dropping 80,000 barrels per day in the week of 4/17 to 1.04 million barrels per day. Stocks of ethanol were up 249,000 barrels to 26.948 million barrels. Exports were up just 10,000 bpd to 91,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 46,000 bpd.
Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders estimating sales in the week of April 16 to total 1-1.8 MMT for old crop. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0 to 250,000 MT.
May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, up 1/2 cent,
Nearby Cash was $4.18 1/4, up 3/4 cent,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.62 3/4, up 3/4 cent,
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, up 1/2 cent,
New Crop Cash was $4.39 3/8, up 3/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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