Stocks

Corn Holds Losses into the Tuesday Close

September 10, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures gave back some of the Monday gains on Tuesday, closing with losses of 1 to 2 cents of most contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.75. 

Late on Monday, NASS reported the US corn harvest progress at 4% complete. Harvest was at 1% in IN and 2% in IL, with MO at 9% complete. Condition ratings were down 1% to 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 1 point to 375. Noticeable ratings drops were noted in OH, down 23, with MI dropping 10 and IA down 9. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA will release their monthly Crop Production report on Friday, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for a 2.6 bpa reduction to yield this month to 186.2 bpa. Production is seen at 16.516 bbu, which would be down 226 mbu from the August estimate. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn exports in September at 6.96 MMT, up 0.59 MMT from their estimate last week.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $4.01 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.75, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.19 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37 1/2, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.75 1/1, down 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.