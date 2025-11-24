Corn Holds onto Losses on Monday

Corn futures were steady to 2 cents lower in the front months on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¾ cents at $3.87 ½.

The final Crop Progress report from NASS for the year showed a total of 96% of the corn crop harvested, slightly behind the 5-year average of 97%.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.63 MMT (64.26 mbu) during the week ending on November 20. That was 20.98% below the week prior but up 61.78% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 624,332 MT, with 284,704 MT headed to Japan and 137,136 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 17.483 MMT (688.27 mbu) since September 1, which is now a staggering 72% above the same period last year.

Export Sales data will be released on Tuesday morning for the week of 10/9, with traders looking for 0.9-2.5 MMT of corn sales in the delayed dataset.

Brazil’s first corn crop is estimated at 93% planted as of Thursday in the center south region according to AgRural, still lagging the 95% pace from last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.23 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.87 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.36 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.