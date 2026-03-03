Stocks

Corn Holding Steady on Tuesday

March 03, 2026 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing slightly mixed trade on Tuesday, within a penny of unchanged. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cent to $4.05. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 196,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning.

USDA’s Grain Crushing report from NASS showed a total of just 460.95 million bushels of corn used for ethanol production in January, shy of estimates. That was a decline of 1.49% from a year ago and down 4.5% from December’s revised (~5 mbu lower) total. 

A couple separate tenders from South Korean importers saw a total of 133,000 MT purchased overnight.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.32 1/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.05, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.46, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.55, up 3/4 cent,

