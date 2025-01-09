Stocks

Corn Holding Steady on Thursday Morning

January 09, 2025 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action for Thursday morning is sticking close to unchanged, with contracts fractionally mixed. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts down mostly 3 to 4 cents at the close. Traders are getting into position ahead of Friday’s reports. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 4 1/4 cents at $4.24 1/4.

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.102 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on January 3. That was down 9,000 bpd on the week. Stocks continued to build, up another 509,000 barrels (1.512 million in the last 3 weeks) to 24.148 million barrels. Refiner ethanol inputs were a main issue, dropping 80,000 barrels to 779,000 bpd. Exports were up 56,000 bpd at 155,000 bpd.

USDA will release their annual Crop Production report in Friday morning, with analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for a 0.4 bpa cut to yield at 182.7 bpa. Production is seen down 48 mbu to 15.095 bbu, as harvested acres are expected to see a slight reduction. 

The weekly Export Sales report is delayed until Friday as the government offices will be closed today for a National Day of Mourning for President Carter’s funeral. The markets will be closing at 12:15 pm CST. 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.54, down 4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.24 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.62 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/4, down 3 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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