Corn Holding Steady on Thursday Morning

Corn price action for Thursday morning is sticking close to unchanged, with contracts fractionally mixed. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts down mostly 3 to 4 cents at the close. Traders are getting into position ahead of Friday’s reports. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 4 1/4 cents at $4.24 1/4.

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.102 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on January 3. That was down 9,000 bpd on the week. Stocks continued to build, up another 509,000 barrels (1.512 million in the last 3 weeks) to 24.148 million barrels. Refiner ethanol inputs were a main issue, dropping 80,000 barrels to 779,000 bpd. Exports were up 56,000 bpd at 155,000 bpd.

USDA will release their annual Crop Production report in Friday morning, with analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for a 0.4 bpa cut to yield at 182.7 bpa. Production is seen down 48 mbu to 15.095 bbu, as harvested acres are expected to see a slight reduction.

The weekly Export Sales report is delayed until Friday as the government offices will be closed today for a National Day of Mourning for President Carter’s funeral. The markets will be closing at 12:15 pm CST.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.54, down 4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.24 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.62 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.65 1/4, down 3 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

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