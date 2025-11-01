Stocks

Corn Holding Steady on Friday

November 01, 2025 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The corn market is holding above water on Friday with contracts fractionally to a penny higher in the narbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cent to $3.91 1/4.

Today is the final day for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, with December corn averaging $4.22 so far in October. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Ukraine corn exports totaled just 0.8 MMT in October, which was a large drop from the 1.73 MMT last year according to economic minister.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.91 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.