Stocks

Corn Holding Steady, as Ethanol Production Slips Back

October 30, 2025 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with most contracts within a penny of unchanged, with Dec up a penny and other contracts fractionally lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/4 cents to $3.93 3/4.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production totaling 1.091 million barrels per day in the week of 10/24. That was a 21,000 bpd drop from the week prior. Stocks of ethanol saw a build of 448,000 barrels to 22.367 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were steady at 911,000 barrels per day, with exports up 45,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA is still closed due to the shutdown, as traders are looking for between 1.1 to 2.1 MMT corn sold in the week ending on October 23. 

Estimates for the Brazilian crop from Rabobank show the Brazilian corn crop at 137 MMT for 2025/26.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.33, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.93 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.45 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.