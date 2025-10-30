Corn Holding Steady, as Ethanol Production Slips Back

Corn futures are trading with most contracts within a penny of unchanged, with Dec up a penny and other contracts fractionally lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/4 cents to $3.93 3/4.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production totaling 1.091 million barrels per day in the week of 10/24. That was a 21,000 bpd drop from the week prior. Stocks of ethanol saw a build of 448,000 barrels to 22.367 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were steady at 911,000 barrels per day, with exports up 45,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

USDA is still closed due to the shutdown, as traders are looking for between 1.1 to 2.1 MMT corn sold in the week ending on October 23.

Estimates for the Brazilian crop from Rabobank show the Brazilian corn crop at 137 MMT for 2025/26.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.33, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.93 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.45 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

