Corn Holding Higher on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 ¼ cents to $4.26 1/4

Export sales data from this morning showed 1.17 MMT of old crop corn sold in the week ending on 3/12, in the middle of estimates at 0.6-1.8 MMT. That was down 13.4% from last week and 11.7% below the same week last year. New crop business was at just 12,000 MT, in the middle of estimates at 0-100,000 MT.

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International Grains Council data from this morning showed a total of 1 MMT of corn added to their balance sheet for ending stocks to 306 MMT. That came as production was up 7 MMT, with use up 4 MMT. Stocks for 2026/27 are seen at 294 MMT, as production is seen down 13 MMT yr/yr and use up 13 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.69 1/4, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.26 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.79 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.94 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.52 1/4, up 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.