Corn Holding Higher on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 4 cent gains at midday, as March is up 5 ¾ ahead of Friday’s expiration. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price is up 3 1/4 cents to $4.20 ¾. Crude oil is up another $7.90 on Thursday.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.53 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on March 5, in the middle of traders’ estimates for between 0.8-2.2 MMT in corn sales for old crop. That was down from last week, but 58.2% larger than the same week last year. New crop sales were just 500,000 MT.

Census data showed 6.61 MMT (260.1 mbu) of corn shipped in January, which was a record for the month. Distillers were the highest in 4 years for January at 1.01 MMT. Ethanol shipments were 212.07 million gallons a record.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.50, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.20 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.63 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.75, up 3 cents,

