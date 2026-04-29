Corn Holding Firm on Wednesday

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher at midday on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 cent at $4.33 1/4.

EIA’s weekly report showed a larger than expected drop in ethanol production in the week that ended on April 24, of 31,000 barrels per day to 1.009 million barrels per day. That was also 31,000 bpd below the same week last year. The drop in output helped to draw down stocks, which were own 1.067 million barrels to 25.881 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 4,000 bpd to 917,000 bps, with exports rising 79,000 bpd to 170,000 bpd.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in a tender overnight.

May 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.33 1/4, up 1 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76 1/2, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.96 3/4, up 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.53, up 0 cent,

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