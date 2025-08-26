Corn Hold onto Monday Gains

Corn futures posted gains ranging from fractional to penny in the front months on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up by a penny at $3.71 ¾.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed a total of 44% of the corn crop dented, with 7% pegged as mature, both in line with average. Condition ratings were steady at 71% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 381 on a 1% move from excellent to good.

Export Inspections data showed 1.305 MMT (51.39 mbu) of corn shipped during the week that ended on August 21, up 24.12% from the week prior and 38.84% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 547,624 MT, with 390,300 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 65.526 MMT (2.528 bbu) since September 1, 28.23% larger yr/yr.

A Taiwan importer tendered for 65,000 MT of corn overnight, with a Wednesday deadline. AgRural estimates 98% of the 2024/25 second corn crop out of Brazil harvested as of Thursday, with the 2025/26 first corn crop at 3.2% planted.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.89 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.71 3/4, up 1 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.12 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.29 3/4, up 1 cent,

New Crop Cash was $3.69 7/8, up 1 cents,

