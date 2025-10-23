Stocks

Corn Hits One Month High on Thursday

October 23, 2025 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trying to creep back higher, as Thursday trade saw things close with 5 to 6 cent gains. Spill over support from double digit gains in wheat and soybeans, as well as $3.25/barrel gains in crude oil. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 cents at $3.87 1/4. 

The average December close so far in October, now with just 6 trade days remaining, is $4.19. That compares to last year’s harvest price for crop insurance at $4.17 but is 51 cents below the February price.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA again delayed the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.28, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.87 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.