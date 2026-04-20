Corn Higher at Monday’s Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 5 cents higher across the front months on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/2.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MMT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on April 16. That was 2.89% above the week prior and 3.33% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 507,053 MT, with 352,667 MT headed to Japan and 277,579 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 51.71 MMT (2.036 bbu) since September 1, which is now 31.79% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money slashing 59,149 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on April 14, mainly via new short interest. That took the net long to 159,483 contracts of futures and options.

May 26 Corn is at $4.53 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.16 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.80 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.38 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

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