Corn Heading Lower on Friday

Corn futures are showing 3 cent losses across most contracts on Friday, with December down just ¾ cent and thin and in deliveries. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 cents on the day at $3.99 3/4.

USDA will release another catchup report for Export Sales data on Monday, with traders looking for 1-2 MMT of corn bookings in the week ending on November 6.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 2.145 bbu of US corn ending stocks, a 9 mbu drop from the November report if realized.

Actual Brazilian trade ministry data for November tallied exports at 5.03 MMT, a 6.48% increase from last year but a 22.58% drop from last month.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.37, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, down 3 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.