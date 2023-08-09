Corn Futures Trading Higher into Day Trade

Corn is trading at 1 1/2 to 3 cent gains for the midweek session. The corn market rebounded on Tuesday and closed fractionally to 3 1/2 cents in the black. December contracts poked their head over the $5 mark late in the session but faded into the close.

EIA will release the weekly ethanol production data later this morning.

Brazil’s Anec estimates corn shipments from there at 9.8 MMT for August. Yesterday, Census confirmed that June US shipments totaled 3.82 MMT, with the 10 month total at 37.14 MMT.

Ahead of the NASS Crop Production and WASDE updates on Friday, analysts are looking for a 1.8 bpa smaller national corn yield on average. The full range of estimates is from 172.4 to 178 bpa. Traders expect total production to be 15.153 bbu on average. New crop carryout is expected to drop 95 mbu to 2.167 on average.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.26 5/8, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.98 3/4, up 3 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.12 1/4, up 3 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

