Corn Falls to Close the Week

December 12, 2025 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed the Friday session with contracts down 4 to 6 cents across most nearbys, as December expired. March settled the week with a 4 cent loss. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 5 1/2 cents at $3.96 3/4. 

USDA reported private export sales of 250,000 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations this morning.

CFTC data was released this afternoon showing data for the week ending on November 18, with managed money flipping to a net long of 38,127 contracts. That was a 77,650 contract move on the week. 

Export Sales data will get another catchup on Monday, with traders looking for 1.1-2.2 MMT in corn sales during the week ending on 11/20.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.96 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.49, down 5 1/4 cents,

