Corn Falling with the Rest of the Grains on Thursday

Corn futures are down 6 to 7 cents in the nearbys so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 6 1/4 cents to $3.89 3/4.

China reportedly purchased a cargo of US sorghum overnight.

The government shutdown is now the longest on record, as we have not had an export sales update in over a month. Still, analysts are estimating that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30.

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.29, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.89 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, down 6 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 6 1/4 cents,

