Corn Falling at Midday

The corn market is failing to get much buying out of an export sale this morning as contracts are down 2 to 4 cents at midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 3 cents at $4.16.

The USDA reported a private export sale of 170,400 MT of corn to Mexico this morning for 2024/25 shipment.

ANEC estimates December Brazil corn exports at 4.1 MMT, which was a 0.13 MMT hike from their previous estimate. A South Korean importer purchased a total of 66,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.13 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, down 3 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.51 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

