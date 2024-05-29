Corn Falling at Midday

Corn are posting sharp losses on Wednesday, with midday losses of 6 to 7 cents across most of the front months.

The Tuesday afternoon Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 83% planted as of Sunday, now 1% above the average pace. Iowa is the only of the I-states still lag the average pace, with NE, CO, KY, PA, TN, and TX all behind normal as well. Wet weather has slowed but not stopped planting progress. Emergence was at 58% across the crop, even with the average pace.

Due to the Monday holiday, EIA data has been pushed back to a Thursday morning release, with Export Sales out on Friday.

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.55 1/2, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.36 5/8, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 Corn is at $4.65 1/2, down 6 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.79 1/4, down 6 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.44 3/4, down 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

