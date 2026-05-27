Corn Falling Lower on Wednesday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents in the red on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents to $4.14 1/4.
NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 86% planted as of Sunday, which was 3% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 83%. The crop was also 60% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. The only states lagging their average planting pace are KS, MO, NC, OH, and PA. In addition to those, CO, NE, and WI are behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will be reported next week.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT of corn overnight in private deals.
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.53 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.61 1/4, down 3 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.79, down 3 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.31 1/2, down 3 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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