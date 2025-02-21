Corn Falling on Friday

Corn futures are posting midday losses on Friday, down 3 to 7 cents across most contracts as traders take some money off the table ahead of the weekend. March options expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 ¾ cents at $4.60 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.454 MMT of corn sold in the week that ended on February 13, near the top end of analysts’ 0.9 to 1.6 MMT estimates. That was down 11.8% from the week prior, but still 77.2% larger than the same week in 2024. Mexico was the main buyer of 546,800 MT, with 457,400 MT sold to Japan and 185,500 MT to Spain.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange pegs the Argentina corn crop at 19% excellent, up 3% from the week prior, all coming out of the poor category at 30%.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.92 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.60 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.06, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.75 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.44 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

