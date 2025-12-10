Corn Fading Back Early on Wednesday

Corn price action is down fractionally to 2 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures posted gains of 4 to 5 cents across most contracts on Tuesday, following a bullish USDA report. Open interest was up 6,413 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting net new buying. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.03 1/2.
The monthly WASDE was out this morning, showing a 125 mbu cut to US ending stocks, now at 2.029 billion bushels. That was well below estimates and came all from an increase to the export category.
On the world side, the largest adjustment was via increase carryover (+1.71 MMT), mainly in Argentina, as the US cut more than off set that. World ending stocks for 2025/26 are seen at 279.15 MMT, a 2.19 MMT drop from last month. Other notable adjustments was a 3 MMT cut to Ukraine output.
CFTC data from the week of November 4 showed corn speculators cutting 17,990 contracts from their net short position, taking it to 71,516 contracts.
A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 136,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight. Taiwan tendered for 65,000 MT of corn.
ANEC estimates the December Brazilian corn export total at 6.3 MMT. That is a 1.31 MMT increase from last week’s projection and would be 2.03 MMT increase over last year’s total in December. Argentina trimmed their export tax on corn by 1 percentage point to 8.5% according to a release from the country’s economic minster.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.40 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent
Nearby Cash was $4.03 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.48, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents
May 26 Corn closed at $4.55 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
