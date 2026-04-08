Corn Facing Pressure to Start Wednesday as Oil Collapses

Corn price action is down 5 to 7 cents in early Wednesday trade. Futures were 4 to 5 cents lower on the session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 3/4 cents at $4.10 1/2. Crude oil is down $19.46 so far this morning following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic was limited overnight.

Ahead of the Thursday WASDE update, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for a slight increase (3mbu) from March to 2.13 bbu for the US carryout projection.

Don’t Miss a Day:

EIA data will be released this morning, with analysts expecting to show a bounce back in ethanol production from the week prior.

Several South Korean importers issued tenders overnight, with a total of 198,000 MT purchased, though no origins were announced.

Brazil’s corn export total in March totaled 983,029 MT according to trade data, which was up 12.82% from last year but down 36.67% from February.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.49, down 5 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.10 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.60, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.78, down 5 cents, currently down 7 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.35 3/8, down 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.