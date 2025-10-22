Corn Faces Tuesday Losses

Corn futures were hit with Turnaround Tuesday weakness, as contracts fell 3 to 4 cents in the nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 cents on Tuesday at $3.79 1/2.

The average close for December corn futures was left at $4.19 with the Tuesday close included. With just 8 trade days left to find the harvest crop insurance price that remains above the $4.16 from last year’s fall price and below the $4.70 from the spring.

EIA tat will be released on Wednesday morning with traders looking for ethanol production to hold near steady after last week’s strong output number.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. Brazil corn exports in October are estimated at 6.57 MMT according to ANEC, a 0.11 MMT increase from their prior number. Datagro estimates the Brazilian corn ethanol production to grow between 3-3.5 billion liters (792-925 million gallons) in 2026/27. Imports of ethanol are expected to increase in 2025/26.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.79 1/2, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.33 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.41 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

