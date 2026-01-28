Corn Easing Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across the front months on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny at $3.90 1/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 110,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning. Another sale of 306,000 MT of sorghum was reported as sold to unknown.
ANEC estimates the January export total from Brazil at 3.39 MMT, down 0.06 MMT from last week. That would be shy of the 3.59 MMT from the same month last year if realized.
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/4, down 1 cent,
May 26 Corn is at $4.35 1/2, down 1/2 cent,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.41 1/2, down 1/2 cent,
