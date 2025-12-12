Corn Easing Lower on Friday

Corn futures are down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on Friday. December futures expire today, with 6 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 3/4 cents at $3.97 3/4.

USDA reported private export sales of 250,000 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will get another catchup on Monday, with traders looking for 1.1-2.2 MMT in corn sales during the week ending on 11/20.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.32 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.97 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.41 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.49 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.