Corn Eases Lower into the Weekend

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on the Friday session, as December managed to slip 4 ¼ cents lower this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents to $3.88.

While the government remains closed, the USDA is expected to release their Crop Production and WASDE reports next Friday.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.88, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.42, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.50 1/2, down 1 cent,

