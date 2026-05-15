Corn Continuing Weakness to Friday

Corn futures are down 9 to 11 cents in the front months on Friday. There were 124 deliveries issued for May corn futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 11 cents to $4.16 3/4.

Export Sales data showed total corn commitments at 77.748 MMT as of May 7 after last week’s disappointing number. That is still a 25% increase yr/yr and is now 93% of the USDA forecast compared to the 95% average sales pace. Export shipments are 55.8 MMT, which is 69% of that number and running ahead of the 66% average pace. US FOB prices are still competitive on the world market, though a larger Argentina crop is cutting into that.

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South Korean importers purchased a total of 191,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight, with most optional origin.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.63 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.16 3/4, down 11 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.81 1/4, down 10 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.95 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.33 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

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