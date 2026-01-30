Stocks

Corn Closes Slightly Higher on Thursday

January 30, 2026 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted fractional to 2 cent gains on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 3/4 cents at $3.95 1/4. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.649 MMT of corn sales in the week of January 22. That was back down from the previous week, but still 21.4% above the same week last year. Japan was the top buyer of 365,100 MT, with 350,800 MT to Mexico and 339,500 MT to Colombia.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Census trade data showed a total of 7.305 MMT (287.6 mbu) of corn shipped during November. That was the second largest total for the month on record and the largest monthly total since last April. 

Distillers exports were down from a year ago at 933,557 MT. Ethanol exports were a record for November at 211.33 million gallons, which was also the second largest monthly total for any month on record.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.30 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.95 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.39, up 1 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.